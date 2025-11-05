Atlas Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 194.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,066 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of AVUS opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $111.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average of $102.24.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

