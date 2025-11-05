iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $397,000 in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,680.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,083.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,885.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,010.45 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $51.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,850.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,750.00 price target (down previously from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on AutoZone from $4,155.00 to $4,811.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,544.68.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

