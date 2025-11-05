State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $194.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.12.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price target on Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

