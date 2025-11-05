South Dakota Investment Council Makes New Investment in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 934.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Hershey from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $188.00 target price on Hershey in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.21.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.26.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $281,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,698.88. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

