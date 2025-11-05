Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN):

11/3/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00.

11/1/2025 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Huntington Bancshares is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/20/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

10/20/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2025 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/17/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $19.00.

10/11/2025 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $18.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/30/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/24/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

