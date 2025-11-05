Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ENI (E)

ENI (NYSE: E) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2025 – ENI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/1/2025 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2025 – ENI was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2025 – ENI was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2025 – ENI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/10/2025 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – ENI had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – ENI had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

ENI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.5814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 87.43%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

