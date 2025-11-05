International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stake Reduced by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $4,608,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE IBM opened at $300.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.07 and a twelve month high of $319.35. The stock has a market cap of $280.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

