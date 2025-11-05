Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) and TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO) Head to Head Comparison

TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO – Get Free Report) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TOYO and Nextracker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOYO 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nextracker 0 10 16 1 2.67

Nextracker has a consensus price target of $94.05, indicating a potential downside of 5.77%. Given Nextracker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nextracker is more favorable than TOYO.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOYO $176.96 million 1.46 $40.61 million N/A N/A Nextracker $2.96 billion 4.99 $509.17 million $3.85 25.92

This table compares TOYO and Nextracker”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than TOYO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of TOYO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Nextracker shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of TOYO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nextracker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TOYO and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOYO N/A N/A N/A Nextracker 17.08% 35.05% 18.13%

Risk & Volatility

TOYO has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextracker has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nextracker beats TOYO on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOYO

TOYO Co. Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar cells and modules. It is involved in integrating the upstream production of wafer and silicon, midstream production of solar cell, downstream production of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. The company was founded on November 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides TrueCapture, a self-adjusting tracker control system, which boosts solar power plant production by optimizing the position of individual tracker row in response to site features, such as varying topography and changing weather conditions; and NX Navigator, that assists solar power plant owners and operators in monitoring, controlling, and protecting their solar projects. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. As of March 31, 2024 Nextracker Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

