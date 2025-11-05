Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.25.
HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th.
Get Our Latest Report on Hasbro
Hasbro Trading Up 0.2%
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -69.83%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hasbro news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $696,882.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,873.44. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $79,969.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,332.81. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hasbro
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hasbro
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.