Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

In other Hasbro news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $696,882.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,873.44. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $79,969.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,332.81. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

