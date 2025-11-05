e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for approximately 4.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $25,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $294,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,527.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 144,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $134.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.14. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $150.99. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.61.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%.The firm had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $795,812.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,759.76. This trade represents a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,147,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 99,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,505. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,994,733. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

