Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.