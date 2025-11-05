Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $16.92 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group makes up 3.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $16,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 42.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 111.5% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL opened at $388.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $382.89 and a 12 month high of $531.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $439.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.31.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $405.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.00 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.44.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

