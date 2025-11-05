Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFLR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,561,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,757,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,961,000 after purchasing an additional 281,628 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 163.1% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 398,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 246,764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,435,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 239,598 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,640,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,881,000 after purchasing an additional 140,096 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.72. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

