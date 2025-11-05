HFG Advisors Inc. Invests $204,000 in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 33,315.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,909,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,643,995,000 after buying an additional 18,852,949 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $440,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 184.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 151.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,285,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,290 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research upgraded American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.81.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

