Homestead Advisers Corp Cuts Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.08% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,678,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,613,000 after buying an additional 122,378 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,942,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 245,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,930,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Zacks Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Securities began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

