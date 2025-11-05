Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products comprises about 2.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Installed Building Products worth $14,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 16,800.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 92.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 178.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $220.45.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $240.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.29.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total transaction of $128,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,095.94. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,727,115.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,714.29. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,655 shares of company stock worth $3,123,578. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

