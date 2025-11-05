FWG Holdings LLC Increases Position in Innventure, Inc. $INV

FWG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Free Report) by 899.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,321 shares during the quarter. FWG Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of Innventure worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Innventure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innventure during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innventure during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innventure in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innventure by 55.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Innventure

In related news, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 10,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $56,413.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,173,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,211.45. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder We-Inn Llc sold 149,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $437,147.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,092,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,628,961.20. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,884 shares of company stock worth $3,590,081 in the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innventure Stock Performance

INV stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Innventure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $184.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.43). Innventure had a negative net margin of 20,429.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innventure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Innventure Profile

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

