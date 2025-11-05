Homestead Advisers Corp Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.11% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $66,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. CICC Research dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of FCX opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.