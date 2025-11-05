DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG Shares Purchased by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.17% of DigitalBridge Group worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 187.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.38 and a beta of 1.66. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 18.57%.The company had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

