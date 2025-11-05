FWG Holdings LLC Purchases 1,280 Shares of Revvity Inc. $RVTY

FWG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Revvity by 138.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

RVTY opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30. Revvity Inc. has a one year low of $81.36 and a one year high of $129.50.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.75 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 14.07%.

Revvity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Revvity from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

