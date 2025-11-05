Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Takes $2.39 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

