Fullcircle Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Flex by 44.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,206,000 after acquiring an additional 894,790 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the second quarter worth about $233,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Flex by 718.0% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 89,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,988 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Flex by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $514,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,607.64. The trade was a 37.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $566,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,492.54. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 105,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,070,442 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

