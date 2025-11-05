Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $343,000 in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 170,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $979,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,710.60. This represents a 70.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,473,440. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of PTGX opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.29 and a beta of 2.22. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

