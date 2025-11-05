Fullcircle Wealth LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $1,010,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,049.55. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 162,891 shares of company stock valued at $16,475,387 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BSX opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

