RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $7.75. RF Industries shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 115,305 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.25 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. The company has a market cap of $80.96 million, a PE ratio of -379.50 and a beta of 0.95.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in RF Industries in the third quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 36,942 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

