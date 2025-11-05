Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.76 and traded as high as GBX 255. Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 240, with a volume of 243,315 shares changing hands.

Serabi Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £179.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 244.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.76.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration and production company involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. the Company’s primary interests are its 100% owned Palito Mining Complex and the more recently acquired Coringa Gold Project both located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

