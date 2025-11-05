American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.32. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 47,515 shares trading hands.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$25.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.82.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a trust that invests in hotel real estate properties. The company’s primary business is owning Premium Branded hotels, which have franchise agreements with international hotel brands including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG. It generates revenue from the room, food, beverage, and other revenue.

