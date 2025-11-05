Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 333 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,639,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,104 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,162,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,929,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,215,000 after buying an additional 151,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,197,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,855,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,958,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock opened at $249.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.22. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.99. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.