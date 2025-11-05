Assetmark Inc. Buys 9,210 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SLB were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLB by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLB in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLB in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SLB in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SLB in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Zacks Research raised shares of SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of SLB and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. SLB Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

About SLB

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

