Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust $PBT

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Permian Basin Royalty Trust makes up 1.1% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 90.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PBT stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.28 million, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.63. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $19.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.90% and a return on equity of 9,737.65%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBT

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.