Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,216,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,252,000 after buying an additional 5,917,078 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,785,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,174,000 after buying an additional 4,853,498 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,524,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,746,000 after buying an additional 4,729,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,994,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,064,000 after buying an additional 2,780,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,700,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,440,000 after buying an additional 2,057,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $82.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

