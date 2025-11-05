First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,304,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $63.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

