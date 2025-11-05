Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.98 and traded as high as GBX 119.90. Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 119.90, with a volume of 1,684 shares.

Newmark Security Trading Up 2.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.98. The firm has a market cap of £11.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.

Get Newmark Security alerts:

Newmark Security (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 7.06 EPS for the quarter. Newmark Security had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

Newmark Security Company Profile

Newmark Security (AIM:NWT) delivers long-term shareholder value through the provision of products and services in the security and data sectors. With locations in the UK and US, the organisation operates through subsidiary businesses positioned in specialist, high-growth, markets.

Safetell provides physical security installations ranging from Asset Protection Solutions to Counter Terror Deployments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.