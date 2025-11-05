San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $SJT Position Increased by Atlas Wealth Partners LLC

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $69,955,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 641,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 74.1% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 206,780 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 190.9% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 416,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 273,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 336,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance
NYSE SJT opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.
