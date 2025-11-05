Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.53 and traded as high as GBX 242. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 236, with a volume of 752,197 shares.

Concurrent Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 215.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 198.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £204.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The technology company reported GBX 2.78 EPS for the quarter. Concurrent Technologies had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concurrent Technologies Plc will post 6.1015119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

