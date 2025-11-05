Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2025

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNCGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.53 and traded as high as GBX 242. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 236, with a volume of 752,197 shares.

Concurrent Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 215.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 198.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £204.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The technology company reported GBX 2.78 EPS for the quarter. Concurrent Technologies had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concurrent Technologies Plc will post 6.1015119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.