Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,008.13 and traded as high as GBX 5,550. Diploma shares last traded at GBX 5,423.37, with a volume of 614,289 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on DPLM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 4,500 to GBX 5,200 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,440 price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Diploma to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,500 to GBX 6,000 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 5,750 to GBX 6,350 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diploma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,365.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,421.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,008.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17. The firm has a market cap of £7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

