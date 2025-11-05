Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.05 and traded as high as $56.21. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $47.05, with a volume of 24,037 shares.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Pandora A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Pandora A/S Stock Down 3.4%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $47.05.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

