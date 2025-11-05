Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) Short Interest Update

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,720,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the September 30th total of 22,670,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Canopy Growth

In other news, insider Christelle Gedeon sold 16,929 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $29,456.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 368,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,169.12. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Mongeau acquired 27,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,993.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 812,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,509.76. This trade represents a 3.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 50,300 shares of company stock worth $84,373 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 280,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 81.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 56.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 166.1% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 5.8%

NASDAQ CGC opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $271.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.82. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 155.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Further Reading

