Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL) Expands By 36.2%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 53,100 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the September 30th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 866,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L Stock Down 11.6%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L Company Profile

NASDAQ AEHL opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Antelope Enterprise Holdings L has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

