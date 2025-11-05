1,299 Shares in Stryker Corporation $SYK Bought by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $2,857,000. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.3%

SYK stock opened at $362.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

