Short Interest in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Drops By 29.9%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCAB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioAtla to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BioAtla

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

BioAtla Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BioAtla by 19.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,835,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 803,065 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 968.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,994 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. BioAtla has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.04.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioAtla

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.