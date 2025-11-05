Short Interest in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Drops By 29.9%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCAB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioAtla to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Shares of BCAB stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. BioAtla has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.04.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.
