Atlas Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,419 First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF $EDOW

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.6%

EDOW stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.91. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

