Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stake Increased by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after purchasing an additional 980,652 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,770,000 after purchasing an additional 611,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $737,318,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,053,000 after purchasing an additional 223,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $137.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.