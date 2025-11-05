Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Monte Rosa Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share and revenue of $7.3710 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.58%. On average, analysts expect Monte Rosa Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%

GLUE stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $741.11 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLUE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 459.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,054,406 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 301.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 403,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 302,639 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 941.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 245,119 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 122.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.