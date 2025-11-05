Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC Shares Bought by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVSC. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000.
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of AVSC stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $60.28.
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.