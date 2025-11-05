Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC Shares Bought by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVSC. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Shares of AVSC stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $60.28.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

