Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Kevin Holleran Sells 60,571 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $1,013,958.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,059.60. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Holleran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Wednesday, October 1st, Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $918,256.36.

Hayward Price Performance

HAYW stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 12.54%.The firm had revenue of $244.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hayward by 10,452.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hayward by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Zacks Research raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hayward

About Hayward

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.