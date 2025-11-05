Canada Goose (GOOS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $274.0530 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Canada Goose Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

