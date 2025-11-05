Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Dominic Phillips Sells 18,348 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 18,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $741,075.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 683,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,535.75. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 18,904 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $715,138.32.

On Monday, September 15th, Dominic Phillips sold 46,253 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $1,810,804.95.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Dominic Phillips sold 8,457 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $322,549.98.

On Friday, September 5th, Dominic Phillips sold 17,793 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $740,010.87.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Samsara by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Samsara by 0.3% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Samsara and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

