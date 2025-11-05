Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 5,746 Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,088,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,238,000. Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 673,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2,264.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 620,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 594,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 560,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DFSI stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $843.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.73.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

