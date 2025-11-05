Atlas Wealth LLC Sells 2,251 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Atlas Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,686,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,002,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,088,000 after acquiring an additional 971,388 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,074,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,598,000 after acquiring an additional 434,447 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,328,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,583,000 after acquiring an additional 907,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,521,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,123,000 after acquiring an additional 118,032 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.1487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

